Railways announces 20pc fare cut for Eid travellers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced 20 percent discount on tickets for passengers on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr as well as running of five special trains to facilitate the people visiting their love ones.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi announced this here on Saturday that on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd day of Eid ul Fitr 2025, there will be a 20 per cent reduction in fares for all mail, express, passenger, and intercity trains across all classes.

He said these initiative aims to ensure maximum convenience and safe travel for passengers across the country during the Eid ul Fitr holidays. With the availability of these special trains, citizens will be able to travel to their hometowns in a timely manner and celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

The minister stated that the first special Eid train will depart from Karachi Cantt Station to Lahore on March 26.

This train will consist of approximately 16 coaches and will reach Lahore the next day via Hyderabad, Rohri, Multan, and Sahiwal.

The second special train will also depart on March 26, from Quetta to Peshawar Cantt, with around 11 coaches, traveling through Multan and Sahiwal.

The third special train will run on March 27, departing from Lahore to Karachi, comprising 16 coaches, and traveling via Khanewal, Multan, Sahiwal, and Rohri.

The fourth special train will leave Karachi City Station for Rawalpindi on March 27, comprising around 14 coaches, and will reach its destination via Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Lala Musa.

The fifth special Eid train is scheduled to depart on March 28 from Karachi Cantt to Lahore, with 16 coaches, via Multan and Faisalabad.

All special Eid trains will include Economy Class, AC Business, and AC Standard Class coaches, providing passengers the flexibility to select seats based on their comfort and preference. The Pakistan Railways Headquarters has notified all relevant divisions regarding the special schedule, and advance booking has already commenced.

Minister Hanif Abbasi has instructed that all necessary arrangements must be completed on time to facilitate the smooth operation of these trains.

All Divisional Superintendents (DSs) have been directed to be physically present at their respective stations during departures to personally supervise arrangements and ensure maximum passenger facilitation.

The minister has also warned that no negligence or misconduct will be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against any officials or staff found in violation of their duties.

In addition, Minister Abbasi announced that Pakistan Railways is formulating a comprehensive “Adoption Policy” to upgrade travel facilities on trains running from Peshawar to Karachi.

Under this policy, passenger coaches and station infrastructure along the route will be improved to make rail travel more comfortable and of a higher standard.

Pakistan Railways remains committed to serving the public and is fully dedicated to providing safe, comfortable, and reliable travel options during national holidays.

The department is utilising all available resources to ensure that Eid special trains operate punctually and securely.

The federal minister reiterated that this initiative is a direct reflection of the prime minister’s vision for public service, and that Pakistan Railways will continue to undertake such people-centric steps for national development and passenger convenience in the future.

