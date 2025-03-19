Meeting reviews current operations of Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi chaired a comprehensive high-level meeting at the Ministry of Railways, attended by all key stakeholders, said a press release.

The meeting was convened to review the current operations of Pakistan Railways, address ongoing challenges, and strategise for future improvements.

During the session, the minister took detailed notes on the operational aspects of Pakistan Railways, including train scheduling, passenger services, technical operations, and safety protocols.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a smooth and efficient operational flow while ensuring no delays in the arrival and departure of trains.

The minister called for a collective effort from all stakeholders to ensure that trains are punctual and services meet the highest standards of efficiency.

Abbasi stressed that the safety and security of passengers must always be the highest priority in railway operations. He emphasised the need for enhanced security measures across stations and trains to prevent any untoward incidents. He urged railway authorities to adopt the latest safety technologies and improve emergency preparedness to guarantee a secure travel environment for passengers at all times.

The minister also pointed out the need for upgrading the railway infrastructure, particularly focusing on modernizing tracks, stations, and rolling stock to ensure smooth and fast services. He noted that the introduction of more modern and comfortable trains will encourage passengers to make Pakistan Railways their preferred choice for travel.

Abbasi further highlighted the importance of customer service, urging all stakeholders to maintain a high level of professionalism, courtesy, and helpfulness when interacting with passengers. He called for better communication between railway staff and passengers, ensuring that travellers are informed about train timings, delays, and any service interruptions well in advance.

The minister also spoke about the economic potential of Pakistan Railways, urging officials to explore new revenue streams through partnerships with the private sector, improved freight services, and the development of tourism-based services. He pointed out that Pakistan Railways, with its vast network and rich heritage, could serve as a catalyst for economic growth and social development.

In his concluding remarks, Abbasi emphasised that Pakistan Railways should become a model of excellence, recognised for its reliability, punctuality, and commitment to passenger safety. He called for a renewed commitment from all involved to work towards transforming Pakistan Railways into a modern and efficient transportation system that will cater to the needs of the people of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025