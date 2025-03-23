SC constitutes benches for Lahore registry

LAHORE: The Supreme Court has constituted four benches to hear cases at its Lahore registry during the week commencing from Monday till Eid holidays.

Bench-I comprises senior puisne judge, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik will hear cases from March 24 to 28.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ayesha A Malik has been constituted with Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as its members, which will conduct hearings on March 26 and 27.

Additionally, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Shahid Waheed has been formed, while another two-judge bench comprises Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Aamir Farooq. Both benches will hold hearings from March 24 to March 28.

