AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Opinion Print 2025-03-23

Hamas must listen to Fatah

Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am
Photo: AFP

In a joint statement, France, Germany and the UK have described the renewed Israeli strikes on Gaza as “a dramatic step backward” for the people of Gaza and the captives held in the beleaguered and battered besieged territory.

Not only are these three major European nations appalled by a sudden shift in the Israeli strategy that seeks to capture Gaza and evacuate its population, the whole world at large seems to be deeply concerned at massive acceleration in the number of casualties being caused by the Zionist state.

For example, at least 130 Palestinians were killed and 263 wounded in the last less than three days of Israel’s offensive on Gaza.

That the obtaining situation in Gaza is profoundly profound is a fact. It is, however, heartening to note that the Fatah movement, Hamas’s rival organization, seems to have taken a wise step by calling upon the latter to relinquish power in order to safeguard what it says the “existence” of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In my view, Hamas must give a serious consideration to Fatah’s call in the greater interest of the Palestinian people. This will require it to recognise the fact that governing Gaza by it poses a serious danger to the very existence of the Gazans in particular.

Shahdat Husain Syed (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

