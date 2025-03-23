Hamas must listen to Fatah

In a joint statement, France, Germany and the UK have described the renewed Israeli strikes on Gaza as “a dramatic step backward” for the people of Gaza and the captives held in the beleaguered and battered besieged territory.

Not only are these three major European nations appalled by a sudden shift in the Israeli strategy that seeks to capture Gaza and evacuate its population, the whole world at large seems to be deeply concerned at massive acceleration in the number of casualties being caused by the Zionist state.

For example, at least 130 Palestinians were killed and 263 wounded in the last less than three days of Israel’s offensive on Gaza.

That the obtaining situation in Gaza is profoundly profound is a fact. It is, however, heartening to note that the Fatah movement, Hamas’s rival organization, seems to have taken a wise step by calling upon the latter to relinquish power in order to safeguard what it says the “existence” of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In my view, Hamas must give a serious consideration to Fatah’s call in the greater interest of the Palestinian people. This will require it to recognise the fact that governing Gaza by it poses a serious danger to the very existence of the Gazans in particular.

Shahdat Husain Syed (Karachi)

