PM performs Umrah

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday performed Umrah, along with his high-level delegation, during the four-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, who arrived here in the holy city of Makkah on Friday, also offered Nawafil at the Holy Ka’aba. He prayed for the progress and betterment of Pakistan and its people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Earlier, while being in Madina Munawara, he had also paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabawi.