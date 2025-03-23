AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-23

Protesters block National Highway in Kalat

INP Published 23 Mar, 2025 05:26am

KALAT: On the call given by the Baloch Yakjehti Council, people protesting against baton-charging and firing on peaceful protestors in Quetta on Friday, blocked the National Highway, linking Quetta to Karachi at Mangchar, Kalat on Saturday.

The blockade led to long queues of vehicles on the highway while a complete shutter-down strike was observed in Kalat to protest the incident.

Due to the closure of shops due to the strike, the faithful faced inconvenience in purchasing food items to break their fast.

Police on Friday used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) who had staged a sit-in on the Sariab Road, near the University of Balochistan, against some arrests, including its leaders.

A Balochistan government spokesman, in a statement, issued late in the evening said police took action as per the law, in order to open the road.

