Nation to celebrate Pakistan Day today

ISLAMABAD: The nation celebrates Pakistan Day on Sunday with renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia. The Day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

Pakistan Day parade will be held on a limited scale at Aiwan-e-Sadr due to the month of Ramadan. President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest on the occasion. Contingents from all the three-armed forces will actively participate in the Parade. Fighter jets from Pakistan Air Force will conduct a flypast.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the afternoon where President Asif Ali Zardari would confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

In connection with the Day, ISPR has released a special song with beautiful lyrics “Meray Mehboob Pakistan - Meri Jaan Pakistan”.

Special message of the song is: “Aik Dil, Aik Jaan, Aik Pakistan. Radio Pakistan and PTV will broadcast special programs to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.