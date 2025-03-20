AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

Torkham border reopened after 27 days

Naveed Siddiqui Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: In a positive development, Pak-Afghan crossing point at Torkham was reopened on Wednesday evening for patients and cargo transport after a prolonged closure of over 27 days, following successful talks between the tribal Jirgas of both the neighbouring countries.

Pakistan had closed sharing border at Torkham on February 21 when the Afghan forces attempted to build a border post in a disputed area, prompting armed clashes between the two security forces.

Tension mounted when Afghan security forces restored to use of heavy fire and weaponry, killing a civilian and injuring many.

Officials and authorities of both countries confirmed that general pedestrian movement is set to resume after two days, likely by Friday.

Pakistan has been insisting since then that construction could not be permitted in prohibited or restricted area without consultation.

Earlier, a flag meeting was held at Zero Point, Torkham, where officials from both sides discussed the situation. The Afghan delegation included Governor of Nangarhar Maulvi Azizullah, Torkham Commissioner Maulvi Abdul Jabbar Hikmat, and Afghan Consul General Muhammad Zakriya. Representing Pakistan were Wing Commander Zainul Abedin, Major Fawad, Major Dayan, Major Azdar, and other officials, sources familiar with the development revealed.

Both sides agreed to reopen the border for cargo transport at 4:00pm on Wednesday, while pedestrian movement is expected to resume on Friday morning. A Pakistani official stated that the armed clash had damaged pedestrian scanners and other equipment, requiring time for repairs before resuming normal operations.

Ahead of the reopening, officials from Customs, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and other relevant departments were recalled to duty to restart clearance and examination activities, an official confirmed.

Following the decision, scores of Afghan patients seeking medical treatment in Pakistani hospitals, crossed the border.

Furthermore, hundreds of trucks carrying goods, which had been stranded on both sides, were finally able to continue their journey, transporters said. Sources and traders said more than four thousand trucks and vehicles loaded with essential goods are stranded at Zero Point Torkham and Landi Kotal parking lots and open spaces.

When contacted, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan for official comments on the major development, he was unavailable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Foreign Office security forces Torkham border Pakistan and Afghanistan Torkham border clash Pak Afghan crossing point Pakistan border tribal Jirgas

Comments

200 characters

Torkham border reopened after 27 days

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories