Torkham border reopened after 27 days

ISLAMABAD: In a positive development, Pak-Afghan crossing point at Torkham was reopened on Wednesday evening for patients and cargo transport after a prolonged closure of over 27 days, following successful talks between the tribal Jirgas of both the neighbouring countries.

Pakistan had closed sharing border at Torkham on February 21 when the Afghan forces attempted to build a border post in a disputed area, prompting armed clashes between the two security forces.

Tension mounted when Afghan security forces restored to use of heavy fire and weaponry, killing a civilian and injuring many.

Officials and authorities of both countries confirmed that general pedestrian movement is set to resume after two days, likely by Friday.

Pakistan has been insisting since then that construction could not be permitted in prohibited or restricted area without consultation.

Earlier, a flag meeting was held at Zero Point, Torkham, where officials from both sides discussed the situation. The Afghan delegation included Governor of Nangarhar Maulvi Azizullah, Torkham Commissioner Maulvi Abdul Jabbar Hikmat, and Afghan Consul General Muhammad Zakriya. Representing Pakistan were Wing Commander Zainul Abedin, Major Fawad, Major Dayan, Major Azdar, and other officials, sources familiar with the development revealed.

Both sides agreed to reopen the border for cargo transport at 4:00pm on Wednesday, while pedestrian movement is expected to resume on Friday morning. A Pakistani official stated that the armed clash had damaged pedestrian scanners and other equipment, requiring time for repairs before resuming normal operations.

Ahead of the reopening, officials from Customs, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and other relevant departments were recalled to duty to restart clearance and examination activities, an official confirmed.

Following the decision, scores of Afghan patients seeking medical treatment in Pakistani hospitals, crossed the border.

Furthermore, hundreds of trucks carrying goods, which had been stranded on both sides, were finally able to continue their journey, transporters said. Sources and traders said more than four thousand trucks and vehicles loaded with essential goods are stranded at Zero Point Torkham and Landi Kotal parking lots and open spaces.

When contacted, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan for official comments on the major development, he was unavailable.

