Pakistan Railways slashes train fares by 20% for Eid-ul-Fitr

The Ministry of Railways has announced a 20% reduction in train fares across the country for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

While announcing this special initiative, Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that the decision was made on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the Railways Minister, the fare reduction will apply to all classes of Pakistan’s Mail Express, Passenger, and Intercity trains on the first, second, and third days of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

“The purpose of this concession is to provide relief to the public on the joyous occasion of Eid, enabling them to fully partake in the celebrations with their loved ones,” he said.

“This initiative will bring happiness to railway passengers across the country and provide them convenience during their travels on Eid,” he further added.

He assured that railway authorities will take all necessary measures to effectively implement this concession so that passengers can easily benefit from it.

The Railways Minister also emphasized that “all safety measures and the quality of train services will be maintained.”

He stated that Pakistan Railways is committed to providing the best facilities to the public and utilizes all available resources to ensure their comfort.

According to the Ministry of Railways, this special concession is another step by Pakistan Railways for the welfare of the public, aimed at providing the best facilities to passengers during the Eid season.

“Pakistan Railways is always striving to serve the public, and this initiative is an effort to enhance the joy of people during Eid,” the minister said.