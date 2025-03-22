AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India draws investments worth $19 billion under key production scheme, government says

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2025 08:15pm
An employee moves forging red hot steel inside the ArcVac ForgeCast factory, in Hooghly district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, April 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters
An employee moves forging red hot steel inside the ArcVac ForgeCast factory, in Hooghly district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, April 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s key manufacturing scheme received investments of nearly $19 billion as of November last year, the trade ministry said on Saturday, a day after Reuters reported New Delhi will let the $23-billion incentive program lapse amid disappointing results.

The incentive scheme will not be expanded beyond 14 pilot sectors and production deadlines will not be extended despite requests from some participating firms, Reuters has reported.

The trade ministry, in a statement, said private firms had produced goods worth nearly $163 billion under the scheme, 90% of the target until fiscal year 2024/25, and the government had in turn paid out less than $1.7 billion in incentives.

India’s Karnataka state draws investment proposals worth $115 billion

The payouts make for 8% of the scheme’s intended subsidies, Reuters had reported.

Projects are implemented over two to three years and claims are usually made after the first year of production, as per the statement. “Hence, most of the projects are at implementation stage and will be filing incentive claims in due course.”

The trade ministry’s statement did not mention the Reuters report.

India investments

Comments

200 characters

India draws investments worth $19 billion under key production scheme, government says

Pakistan’s apparel exports hit $6.2bn as commerce ministry charts growth plan

SF Cargo commences operations at Islamabad International Airport

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan holds talks in Kabul to strengthen bilateral ties

PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after key visit to Saudi Arabia

Trump envoy says US trying to win Iran’s trust

Pakistan Railways slashes train fares by 20% for Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan urges UNSC to act against Israeli aggression in Gaza, West Bank

Hamas accuses US of distorting truth by claiming it ‘chose’ war

Sugar hike issue: Senate body summons CCP, PSMA officials

Gas to CCPP: PPL seeks PD’s advice

Read more stories