Matiari-Moro-RYK Transmission Line project: Minister, WB official discuss initial feasibility

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, on Friday, held a meeting with Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director, World Bank Group experts, and IFC Country Manager Zeeshan Sheikh on Friday.

The primary objective of the meeting was to discuss the initial feasibility of the Matiari-Moro-Rahim Yar Khan Transmission Line project.

This project is a key component of Pakistan’s energy infrastructure, designed to improve the stability and performance of the national transmission network.

Its goal is to improve voltage stability, ensure effective electricity transmission from north to south, and facilitate the integration of large-scale renewable energy sources. Additionally, various aspects of the project were discussed during the meeting.

The federal minister clarified that under any procurement model, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) must retain control over the transmission system and operations, while tariffs will be determined according to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) regulations to ensure the sustainability of the project.

The federal minister also emphasised that, while the project has numerous benefits, its success depends on the effective resolution of the “right of way” issue. Until this challenge is addressed, effective implementation of the project will not be possible.

Minister of State Abdul Rehman Kanju also participated in the meeting.

