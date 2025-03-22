Starlink’s temporary registration approved

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has approved the temporary registration of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, marking a significant milestone for high-speed, satellite-based connectivity in the country.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja confirmed the development, stating that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had personally directed authorities to ensure Starlink’s registration, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to strengthening the country’s internet infrastructure.

“Under the leadership of the prime minister, Pakistan is moving towards digital progress. The approval of satellite internet is a milestone for the country’s digital future,” the minister said.

Starlink, officially operating as Starlink Internet Services (Pvt) Ltd in Pakistan, received a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC) after completing thorough consultations with all regulatory and security institutions, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), cybersecurity bodies, and the Pakistan Space Authority.

The PTA will now oversee the final licensing requirements, including fee payments, before issuing a full operational license.

Once operational, Starlink will provide high-speed, low-latency internet via its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network especially targeting remote and underserved regions.

Starlink Internet Services set to receive formal approval in Pakistan

Unlike traditional broadband infrastructure, Starlink’s satellite-based model eliminates the need for underground or overhead cables, offering a viable alternative for difficult-to-reach areas.

The journey toward approval has involved a rigorous regulatory process.

Starlink first completed its registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in June 2024.

It then obtained clearance from the Pakistan Authority for Space and Regulatory Bodies (PASRB), ensuring that its uplinks and downlinks meet national security and interference standards.

In parallel, the company launched pilot testing of its satellite-to-cell service to assess performance in eliminating mobile dead zones across remote areas.

According to the Ministry of IT and Telecom, these pilot tests signify Pakistan’s readiness to adopt next-generation satellite communication technologies.

Starlink’s approval comes as Pakistan advances its regulatory frameworks with initiatives such as the National Satellite Policy (2023) and Pakistan Space Activities Rules (2024).

These policies, though necessary, introduced additional compliance requirements, including the need for Starlink to establish local ground stations.

While the arrival of satellite internet holds immense promise, affordability may be a concern for widespread household adoption.

Sources indicate that the monthly subscription for Starlink could be around PKR 25,000 ($90-$100), with a one-time hardware cost between $400-$500 (approximately PKR 112,000–140,000).

As such, initial adoption is expected to be driven by businesses, research institutions, government bodies, and remote communities rather than individual users.

Nonetheless, the approval of Starlink’s temporary registration sets the stage for Pakistan to officially join the global community benefiting from cutting-edge satellite internet.

It also signals a bold step towards bridging the digital divide, fostering innovation, and enabling universal connectivity across the nation.

