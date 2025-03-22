AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
World Print 2025-03-22

Sudan army recaptures presidential palace from RSF

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

KHARTOUM: The Sudanese army recaptured the presidential palace in Khartoum from the Rapid Support Forces on Friday, dealing a major blow to the paramilitaries who responded with deadly drone attacks.

State television had broadcast scenes of fighters celebrating in the palace, before three of its journalists and a number of army personnel were killed in a drone strike, an army source reported.

They were “covering the army retaking the Republican Palace” when an RSF one-way attack drone struck the complex, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Information Minister Khalid al-Aiser said state television’s producer, video journalist and driver were among the dead.

Rapid Support Forces Sudanese army Khalid al Aiser

