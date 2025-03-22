AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.72%)
FLYNG 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 141.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 227.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.24%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 191.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.46%)
PRL 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.53%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.69%)
BR100 12,596 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,133 Decreased By -311 (-0.79%)
KSE100 118,442 Decreased By -327.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,376 Decreased By -156.5 (-0.43%)
Mar 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-03-22

Trump denies reports Musk to receive ‘top-secret’ China briefing

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump denied media reports on Thursday that his billionaire ally Elon Musk would receive a “top-secret briefing” on Washington’s strategy in a potential war with China.

The reports, first published by The New York Times, fanned concerns about the SpaceX and Tesla chief’s influence in the White House as an unelected tycoon who has become Trump’s closest advisor.

Democrats have blasted Trump for handing administration policy to Musk, the president’s cost-cutter-in-chief, despite him undergoing no background checks and heading companies with government contracts worth billions.

According to the Times, Musk was set to receive a briefing Friday on US military plans in case of a war with China, including maritime tactics and targeting plans.

The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post also reported on the briefing.

Tensions have soared between Washington and Beijing as the world’s two largest economies impose a slew of tariffs on each other’s imports.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that Musk would visit the Pentagon on Friday but said the “informal meeting” would focus on innovation and efficiencies, not “top secret China war plans”.

Trump also refuted claims that China would be on the agenda.

“China will not even be mentioned or discussed,” he posted on his TruthSocial platform, branding the story “completely untrue.”

Musk joined the chorus of criticism of the Times, which Trump has often accused of spreading “fake news.”

“The New York Times is pure propaganda,” Musk posted on his social media platform X.

Musk, in a separate post replying to Hegseth, said Friday’s meeting would not be his first visit to the US Defense Department.

“I’ve been to the Pentagon many times over many years. Not my first time in the building,” he wrote.

Donald Trump China Elon Musk

Comments

200 characters

Trump denies reports Musk to receive ‘top-secret’ China briefing

Sugar hike issue: Senate body summons CCP, PSMA officials

Gas to CCPP: PPL seeks PD’s advice

Matiari-Moro-RYK Transmission Line project: Minister, WB official discuss initial feasibility

Dhabeji SEZ: NTDC facing local resistance over equipment installation

Parwaaz Green Action Bond launched

Grant to pay off ad dues of media houses: ECC clears Rs2bn TSG for information ministry

Big hike in salaries of ministers, others approved

Council holds maiden meeting: Regulatory clarity termed key to unlocking crypto growth

Starlink’s temporary registration approved

‘Reconstitution of Tribunal’ Islamabad Judiciary Service Tribunal declares MoLJ’s order illegal

Read more stories