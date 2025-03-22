Governor for unity to defeat terrorism

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of bureaucrats, businessmen and prominent personalities from Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and other political parties, here at Governor House Friday.

The Iftar dinner was attended by Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Aitzaz Ahsan, CEO Lahore Qalandar Rana Atif, and US Consul General in Lahore, Iranian Consul General, Chinese Consul General, Consul General of Turkiye and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the doors of the Governor House are open to all political parties. He said that Pakistan is currently facing many challenges including terrorism, for which everyone must demonstrate a national solidarity.

He said that the security and stability of the country and nation should be our top priority. He said that the soldiers of our security forces are making endless sacrifices to maintain peace in the country. He said that the entire nation stands by the Pak Army in the war against terrorism.

The governor said that national unity is needed to defeat terrorists. He added that the PPP and the PML-N are on the same page for the welfare of the people and against terrorism. He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to make Pakistan prosperous and stable.

