Public gathering: LHC disposes of PTI’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday disposed of a PTI’s petition in the light of the decision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore seeking permission for a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

The court noted that the relevant authorities had rejected the petitioner’s request for the rally. The court remarked that the petitioner had the right to challenge the authorities’ decision to deny permission for the gathering.

Earlier, a law officer submitted a reply in the petition of a PTI leader Akmal Bari and said the DC had the authority to grant or deny permission for the gathering.

