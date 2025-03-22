Crisis of accidents

Fatalities in traffic accidents in Karachi majority of them inflicted by heavy vehicles has even caught attention of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who recently directed Sindh government to take all out measures to curb such accidents.

In 2024, nearly 9,000 traffic accidents were reported in Karachi and in the first 37 days of 2025, 39 people died in 99 major accidents. Nothing has changed despite many previous announcements of drastic steps to be taken to halt this chaos on the roads. Traffic accidents continue unabated in the city of Karachi.

It is just that they get attention when some really heart-breaking accident takes place. Unfortunately, these measures do not last long and are only ignited with new vigour after another heart rending accident. Why has this situation persisted and there seems no end to this traffic holocaust is a question that requires an answer.

Having travelled to different lands and having lived in Canada and driven extensively on highways in North America I can, based on my experience, state that in spite of the immense amount of traffic of all shapes and sizes there are fewer accidents and fewer fatalities than what transpires in the metropolitan city of Karachi. There is no rocket science to explain the situation.

It is simply that all the players on the field adhere to rules and regulations, demonstrate responsibility and strictly follow all signs notwithstanding if there is a policeman around or not. A good example are the truck drivers of North America who are a legendry entity in themselves and immortalized by such famous songs as “On the road again”.

These are huge entities much larger than the so-called ‘dumper trucks’ who bump off people day and night on the streets of Karachi. Just one example. Driving down a highway in the USA I got a clear lane to myself when there were hundreds of trucks following each other in the other lane adjacent to mine. No truck broke the line or tried to overtake.

Do we see such discipline anywhere in Karachi or for that matter anywhere is Pakistan? Most truck drivers imagine they own the road and are ready to run you off the road or run over you if you do not heed their persistent honking.

The driving tests for these drivers in North America are also extensive and not easy to pass. The driver’s cabin too has all amenities and drivers restricted to 8-hour shifts. Compare that to our drivers and their long unrestricted hours rendering their capability to response to hazards on the road to almost nil. We invite disasters and then wonder what went wrong.

The traffic situation in Karachi is so bad it seems that all parties have declared their independence and revolted against rules and regulations. The pedestrians are no different from those on wheels. In most countries of the world pedestrians strictly follow the rules, obey the lights and so do those in vehicles. While in Barbados once to watch the World Cup cricket event I was amazed at how traffic rules were observed.

Pedestrians it seemed had the first priority. Even on busy roads as soon as a pedestrian put his or her foot on the road all traffic automatically stopped to allow it to cross. This was amazing for me who is more used to motorists in Karachi even increasing their speed with horns blaring to somehow block the crossing pedestrian. The pedestrians too in Karachi have no regard for rules and regulations and on busy roads especially near shopping centers motorists have to literally dodge pedestrians who are all over the road.

For Karachi the biggest traffic challenge are the motorcyclists. There are 4 million motorcycles that are registered in this sprawling city and according to estimates more than two hundred thousand are added every year.

Most of these have no indicator and even headlights and they love to weave in and out of traffic like circus performers. With the advent of fast food delivery the roads are now dominated by motorcyclists driving around in a frenzy to deliver your food before it gets cold and they have no regard for traffic rules though their might be exceptions to the rule.

What is required is for all stakeholders to commit to follow the rules and obey the law. This can only come about with strict enforcement of traffic laws on a permanent basis. The motorcyclists, the car drivers and even the pedestrians must fall in line to prevent the city from plunging into total anarchy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025