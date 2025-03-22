A step toward stability

EDITORIAL: The reopening of the Torkham border crossing marks a significant step toward de-escalation and normalcy after nearly a month of tensions. The closure had caused considerable disruption on both sides, affecting trade, the movement of people, and diplomatic ties. Significantly, the breakthrough, achieved through the efforts of a tribal jirga, underscores the continuing relevance of traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms in the region.

The jirga, comprising elders from both sides, managed to broker an agreement for a permanent ceasefire, leading to the reopening of the crossing. Crucially, the Afghan side agreed in principle that Pakistan’s position regarding border security concerns was justified, a rare but welcome acknowledgment amid the often-tense relations between the two countries. This recognition is an important development in addressing the longstanding issue of militant activity along the border, which has frequently been a point of contention.

The closure of the Torkham border had wide-ranging economic and humanitarian consequences. Hundreds of trucks carrying perishable goods were stranded, traders suffered heavy losses, and thousands of people, including patients seeking medical treatment, were left in limbo.

The blockade underscored the extent to which both economies are intertwined, despite political and security challenges. Pakistan, as a major trade partner and a critical transit country for landlocked Afghanistan, has long faced difficulties in ensuring stability along the border while maintaining a functional economic relationship. The reopening of the crossing restores some level of normalcy, but it also highlights the urgency of establishing mechanisms to prevent such disruptions in the future.

The success of the jirga in resolving the deadlock also demonstrates the effectiveness of traditional mediation methods, particularly in regions where state institutions often struggle to exert full control. The inclusion of tribal elders, who command respect and influence in both Pakistan and Afghanistan, played a crucial role in de-escalating tensions. This approach, however, should not be seen as a substitute for a broader, structured dialogue between the governments of both countries. While the jirga has paved the way for immediate relief, sustainable peace along the border requires consistent diplomatic engagement and a mutual commitment to addressing security concerns.

For Pakistan, border security remains a pressing issue. The presence of militant groups operating from Afghan territory has fueled tensions, with Islamabad repeatedly urging Kabul to take decisive action. The Afghan interim government’s willingness to acknowledge Pakistan’s concerns in this instance is a positive sign, but whether it translates into concrete measures remains to be seen. While Afghanistan continues to deny harbouring elements hostile to Pakistan, the reality on the ground suggests otherwise. Moving forward, cooperation in intelligence-sharing and border management must be prioritised to prevent future stand-offs.

The reopening of Torkham should be seen as an opportunity for both sides to work toward a more structured and predictable engagement. While historical grievances and security challenges remain, economic interdependence offers a strong incentive to maintain dialogue. The jirga’s success in breaking the deadlock is commendable, but lasting solutions will only come from a sustained, institutionalised effort to ensure stability and cooperation along one of the most volatile borders in the region.

