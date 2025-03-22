Murad reiterates his commitment to protecting Sindh’s water share

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that not a single drop of Sindh’s share of water from the Indus River will be surrendered to anyone else.

He made this declaration while concluding the pre-budget debate in the Sindh Assembly on Friday.

The Sindh Assembly’s five-day pre-budget debate concluded with key ministers, opposition leaders, and senior parliamentarians presenting their suggestions on provincial challenges and budget preparations.

Chief Minister presented a resolution to consider members’ budget proposals for the upcoming fiscal year. The resolution was unanimously approved, after which the session was adjourned.

Addressing the Assembly earlier, Murad Shah emphasised the country’s ongoing security challenges. He highlighted the rise in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and assured that the Sindh government and its law enforcement agencies remain vigilant.

He said that Sindh being the only province to introduce Rule 143, allowing discussions on the budget before its presentation. “Neither the National Assembly, the Senate, nor any other provincial assembly has this practice,” he noted. He acknowledged opposition members for their active participation, pointing out that last year only 31 members spoke on the pre-budget discussion, whereas this year over 100 members took part.

Discussing the current fiscal year’s budget, Shah stated that out of the allocated Rs3,056 billion, approximately Rs1,982 billion had been released by February 28, 2025, with Rs1,454 billion already spent. A significant portion of the budget is allocated to salaries and pensions, with Rs600 billion already disbursed for government employees’ salaries alone.

Murad Ali Shah reiterated his commitment to protecting Sindh’s water rights. “We will not allow even a single drop of Sindh’s rightful share of Indus River water to be taken by anyone,” he asserted. While acknowledging that Karachi faces water shortages, he assured that the government is actively addressing the issue.

He said that the government’s efforts will continue in full force, especially in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a focus on infrastructure development, digitalization, and improving public services.

Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi urged the government to respect parliamentary integrity and involve members in budget-making. He criticized Karachi’s water crisis, stating that despite 17 years in power, the ruling party had failed to address the megacity’s water needs. He also condemned bureaucratic inefficiencies, alleging that projects remain stalled due to corruption and red tape, leaving approved schemes unfunded.

Khurshidi highlighted that several government-approved development schemes, particularly in Kashmore, Tharparkar, Khairpur, and Shaheed Benazirabad, had seen no financial expenditure despite budget allocations. He blamed bureaucrats for obstructing implementation, asserting that lawmakers are often humiliated when seeking project execution.

He noted that Sindh has received only 400 buses over 17 years, while Karachi alone requires 15,000. He criticised the Karachi Water Board for failing to deliver and humiliating public representatives.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah emphasised the government’s focus on education, noting the decentralisation of school funds and recruitment of 83,000 teachers on merit. He announced upgrades for 5,000 schools and initiatives like book banks, mobile-accessible textbooks, and science-focused street labs to modernize learning.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar reported a 60 percent reduction in street crime and a 50 percent drop in robbery-related murders in Karachi. He announced intensified crackdowns on stolen vehicle markets, illegal weapons, and drug trafficking. He also confirmed plans to expel illegal residents from April 1 and install 14,000 Safe City cameras to enhance security.

The government is constructing a state-of-the-art DNA laboratory and a Rs9 billion forensic lab, scheduled for inauguration in December 2026.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025