Pakistan

Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

BR Web Desk Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 09:03pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Friday a three-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from March 31 to April 2, 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. ,” the central bank said in a statement.

Earlier, the federal government announced a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr for offices.

“Prime minister has been pleased to declare March 31 to April 2 (Monday to Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” a notification by the Cabinet Secretariat said.

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on March 31 or April 1, depending on the sighting of the moon.

