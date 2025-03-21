AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
World

Germany approves 3bn euros in Ukraine military aid

AFP Published 21 Mar, 2025 07:10pm

BERLIN: Germany on Friday approved three billion euros ($3.25 billion) in new military aid for Ukraine, a parliamentary committee source said, hours after a major new defence and infrastructure spending package passed its final hurdle.

Italy, Spain not ready to back EU plan to boost Ukraine military aid

The money is earmarked for military equipment for the embattled eastern European country fighting Russian forces, including artillery munitions and air defence systems, government officials have said.

Germany Ukraine Ukraine aid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Germany approves 3bn euros in Ukraine military aid

