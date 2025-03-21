AIRLINK 180.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.01%)
Pakistan

Parachinar: team inspects airport for resumption of commercial operations

BR Web Desk Published 21 Mar, 2025 01:32pm

A Joint Board of Officers (BOO) comprising officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) and Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) has conducted a visit to Parachinar Airport to assess its operational feasibility for commercial and humanitarian flights.

As per the PAA, the visit was carried out as per the directives of the Ministry of Defence earlier. The eight-member committee includes six officers from PAA and two from PIACL.

The team was led by Mr Younas Lugman Qazi, Additional Director Operations (IIAP), with members including Mr Mohsin Ahmad Ghouri, Deputy APM (BKIAP), and Engr Shah Jahan, Senior JTO CNS (BKIAP).

During the visit, the committee conducted a comprehensive inspection of the airport’s infrastructure, including the terminal building, runway, fire garages, PAA accommodation, generator room, and other operational facilities.

Following the inspection, the BOO members met with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Parachinar at his office to discuss matters related to the resumption of operations at Parachinar Airport.

“The findings of the inspection will be compiled into a feasibility report, which will serve as the basis for future decisions regarding the reactivation of Parachinar Airport for both commercial and humanitarian purposes,” the statement said.

It added that the PAA remains committed to enhancing air connectivity across the country.

