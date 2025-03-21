AIRLINK 179.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.34%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
FCCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.35%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.76%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 226.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.05%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
PIAHCLA 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-5.62%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.52%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
PPL 190.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-0.91%)
PRL 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.84%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
SEARL 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.87 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
SYM 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
TRG 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.17%)
BR100 12,587 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.35%)
BR30 39,130 Decreased By -314.3 (-0.8%)
KSE100 118,406 Decreased By -363.5 (-0.31%)
KSE30 36,361 Decreased By -171.5 (-0.47%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper dips as stronger dollar weighs on report of China’s stockpiling plans

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 10:57am

Copper prices in London were pressured by a stronger dollar on Friday, which weighed on the impact of a media report that said China plans to expand its strategic reserves of key industrial metals.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, which manages official commodities stockpiles, made price inquiries and bidding for the metals, Bloomberg News reported, without details on volumes or timing.

The metals in discussion to be purchased include cobalt, copper, nickel and lithium, the report said. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metals Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% to $9,911 a metric ton as of 0339 GMT.

“The strategic buying news doesn’t have much impact on metals prices today, due to lack of details,” a trader said.

The dollar firmed, bolstered by the US Federal Reserve’s indication that there is no immediate intent to reduce interest rates.

The dollar index was up 0.2% to 103.96 after climbing 0.36% on Thursday.

A stronger US currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Copper rallies to one-month peak on signs of improving demand

US President Donald Trump utilized emergency powers on Thursday to increase domestic production of critical minerals such as lithium and nickel, to counter China’s sector dominance and meet anticipated demand for electric vehicle batteries.

LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,649.5 a ton, lead was down 0.7% to $2,042, zinc lost 0.3% to $2,911, tin dropped 0.7% to $35,100, nickel fell 0.6% to $16,180.

SHFE copper lost 0.3% to 81,110 yuan ($11,252.64) a ton, SHFE aluminium fell 0.3% to 20,775 yuan, zinc rose 0.1% to 23,775 yuan, lead dropped 1.3% to 17,435 yuan and nickel lost 0.7% to 129,370 yuan. Tin gained 0.6% to 280,710 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper dips as stronger dollar weighs on report of China’s stockpiling plans

PSX extends record-breaking rally, KSE-100 surges 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee make slight recovery against US dollar

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Pakistan win toss, bowl in third New Zealand T20

Oil set for weekly gain on Iran sanctions, OPEC+ plan to rein in overproduction

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

Read more stories