AIRLINK 179.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.18%)
BOP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.21%)
FFL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.35%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 141.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
MLCF 59.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
OGDC 226.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.06%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.11%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.52%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
PPL 190.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.67%)
PRL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.3%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
SEARL 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
SYM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.11%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TRG 68.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.17%)
BR100 12,587 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.35%)
BR30 39,130 Decreased By -314.3 (-0.8%)
KSE100 118,381 Decreased By -388.8 (-0.33%)
KSE30 36,349 Decreased By -183.2 (-0.5%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Topix hits 8-month high as inflation data lifts banks

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 09:47am

TOKYO: Japan’s Topix index climbed to an eight-month high on Friday, as financials gained following stronger-than-expected inflation data, which fuelled expectations for interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

The broader Topix rose to a high of 2,817.58, its highest since July 24, and closed the morning session at 2,814.15, up 0.65% from the previous session.

The index is on track to rise for the seventh consecutive session.

The Nikkei gained 0.37% to 37,890.42.

“At the open, Japanese equities were weighed by a stronger yen overnight, but the gains of the bank shares after the strong inflation data helped the domestic market to cut the losses,” said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management.

Japan’s core inflation reached 3.0% in February, with an index excluding fuel rising at its fastest pace in nearly a year.

This suggests broadening price pressures, reinforcing market expectations for further interest rate hikes.

The data follows a warning from Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda, made after the central bank decided to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday, highlighting that rising food costs and stronger-than-expected wage growth could push underlying inflation higher.

Japan’s Nikkei rises as weaker yen boosts automakers; BOJ stands pat

The banking index rose 3.33% to become the top percentage gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchagen’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumped 2.22% and Mizuho Financial Group rose 3.46%.

The value share index, which tracks stocks with low growth but higher shareholder returns, climbed 0.88%, while the growth share index gained 0.4%.

Shares of chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropped 1.39%, contributing the most to the Nikkei’s decline.

Wafer maker Sumco lost 5.3% to become the biggest percentage loser in the Nikkei.

Automakers fell, with Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor slipping 0.76% and 0.65%, respectively.

Mitsubishi Motors, a junior partner of Nissan Motor, rose 2.12% following a report that the automaker plans to outsource production of electric vehicles to Taiwan electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn.

JAPAN STOCK

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Topix hits 8-month high as inflation data lifts banks

PSX extends record-breaking rally, KSE-100 surges 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee make slight recovery against US dollar

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Pakistan win toss, bowl in third New Zealand T20

Oil set for weekly gain on Iran sanctions, OPEC+ plan to rein in overproduction

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

Read more stories