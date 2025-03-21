AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-21

‘Country’s progress depends on economic stability’

Press Release Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s progress depends on economic stability. Without a strong economy, sustainable development and global recognition remain distant goals.

We must embrace technology, education, and innovation to secure our nation’s future and ensure prosperity for the coming generations. These remarks from the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam on a Seminar Celebration of Pakistan Resolution.

He emphasized that the world is advancing rapidly, and to keep pace, Pakistan must embrace technology and global knowledge.

At this occasion Zafar Ullah Khan, former Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Islamabad highlighted that the strength of politics lies in its diversity and that political stability is essential for achieving social stability in Pakistan. He further said progress depends on the stabilization of the political system, which in turn ensures societal growth and development.

At this occasion Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin and Chairman department of Pakistan studies Prof Dr Abdul Qadir Mushtaq also highlight the historical significance of the Lahore Resolution and discuss the contemporary challenges facing Pakistan.

