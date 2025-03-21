KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

JEDDAH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday agreed to further strengthen the bilateral economic partnership through structured engagements and swift execution of joint projects.

The bilateral economic cooperation was discussed as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Head of the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, during his four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation, attracting Saudi investments, and expediting joint initiatives in key sectors.

PM arrives in Jeddah

After extending best wishes to the Kingdom’s leadership, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating Saudi investors, highlighting the country’s strategic position and investment-friendly policies.

He emphasized Pakistan’s vast potential in energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology, inviting Saudi businesses to explore opportunities under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Saudi Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Head of Task Force Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri expressed Saudi Arabia’s strong interest in deepening economic ties with Pakistan. They discussed enhancing institutional collaboration to accelerate investment projects and ensure their smooth implementation.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to fostering a long-term, mutually beneficial economic relationship.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik and National Coordinator SIFC Lt Gen Sarfraz Ahmed.

The Saudi delegation included representatives of the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to take bilateral partnership to new heights and strengthening defense and security cooperation, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy and defense sectors.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations.

The prime minister appreciated the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which would contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape and agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The Saudi Crown Prince acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare.

Both the leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration.

The prime minister and the crown prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.