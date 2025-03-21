AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-21

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

APP Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

JEDDAH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday agreed to further strengthen the bilateral economic partnership through structured engagements and swift execution of joint projects.

The bilateral economic cooperation was discussed as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Head of the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, during his four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation, attracting Saudi investments, and expediting joint initiatives in key sectors.

PM arrives in Jeddah

After extending best wishes to the Kingdom’s leadership, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating Saudi investors, highlighting the country’s strategic position and investment-friendly policies.

He emphasized Pakistan’s vast potential in energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology, inviting Saudi businesses to explore opportunities under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Saudi Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Head of Task Force Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri expressed Saudi Arabia’s strong interest in deepening economic ties with Pakistan. They discussed enhancing institutional collaboration to accelerate investment projects and ensure their smooth implementation.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to fostering a long-term, mutually beneficial economic relationship.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik and National Coordinator SIFC Lt Gen Sarfraz Ahmed.

The Saudi delegation included representatives of the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to take bilateral partnership to new heights and strengthening defense and security cooperation, recognizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy and defense sectors.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations.

The prime minister appreciated the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which would contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape and agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The Saudi Crown Prince acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare.

Both the leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration.

The prime minister and the crown prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.

Pakistan Economy KSA investments Economic ties Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Saudi investment minister PM Shehbaz Sharif Khalid Al Falih Saudi investors bilateral economic cooperation

Comments

200 characters

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories