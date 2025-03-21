AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-21

Jul-Feb of FY25: 104pc spike in foreign investors’ profit repatriation

Rizwan Bhatti Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: The repatriation of profits and dividends from foreign investments in Pakistan witnessed a remarkable 104 percent increase during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (FY25), reflecting improving economic conditions and investor confidence.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), foreign investors repatriated $1.55 billion during July-Feb of FY25, compared to $760 million in the same period of FY24, marking a significant rise of $791 million.

Analysts attribute this surge to the ongoing improvement in Pakistan’s external accounts, allowing foreign businesses operating in the country to repatriate their revenues more freely since the start of FY25. They also noted that higher outflows indicate a gradual economic recovery, as companies regain confidence in Pakistan’s financial stability.

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

Last year, the government had imposed temporary restrictions on profit repatriation to manage external liabilities and maintain foreign exchange reserves. However, the recent increase suggests that authorities are now allowing foreign companies to transfer their earnings abroad without restrictions, signaling policy normalization and improved forex liquidity.

Repatriation of profits and dividends on Foreign Direct Investment surged by 110 percent to $1.486 billion in July-Feb FY25, up from $705 million in the corresponding period last year.

Outflows from Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) was amounted to $65 million during the first eight months of FY25, compared to $55.5 million in the same period of FY24.

On a month-on-month basis, foreign firms transferred $233.3 million abroad in February 2025 as profits and dividends. Of this amount, $232.6 million was related to FDI earnings, while $0.7 million was attributed to FPI returns.

Among the industries, the Food Sector led the outflows, repatriating $291 million, followed by the Power Sector ($233 million) and Financial Businesses ($192 million) during July-Feb FY25.

The sharp rise in repatriation indicates growing confidence among foreign investors and an improving business environment in Pakistan. The easing of restrictions on profit transfers is likely to encourage further foreign investment, reinforcing the country’s economic revival efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy SBP FDI foreign investors investments SBP reserves FPI Pakistan forex reserves foreign investments profit repatriation profits and dividends foreign businesses Pakistan external accounts

Comments

200 characters

Jul-Feb of FY25: 104pc spike in foreign investors’ profit repatriation

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories