AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-21

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The government is to approve a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs 430 million through Ministry of Defence (MoD) for development of schemes in Punjab under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).

Sources told Business Recorder that the President of Pakistan has accorded sanction to surrender funds amounting to Rs 430 million to Finance Division for grant of Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of an equivalent amount to the Ministry of Defence for execution of SAP schemes in Punjab.

The release of funds has been approved by the SAP Steering Committee in its meeting held on November 20, 2024 in terms of SAP guidelines of June 13, 2022. The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special initiatives has authorised release of these funds during the financial year 2024-25 in terms of PIP Section’s Office Memorandum.

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

The Ministry of Defence and the respective executing agencies are responsible for completing/fulfilling all codal, legal formalities, utilization, reconciliation and audit of allocated/ released funds to ensure transparency, accountability and preclude the chances of financial indiscipline.

The surrender order is issued with the approval of the Cabinet Secretary/ Principal Accounting Officer (PAO) and Deputy Prime Minister/ Minister for Foreign Affairs/ Chairman Steering Committee on SAP.

On February 26, 2025, Finance Ministry had advised Ministry of Defence to move a summary to the ECC for grant of TSG amounting to Rs 430 million for execution of SAP schemes against equal surrender by the Cabinet Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab ECC finance ministry Ministry of Defence TSG SDGs development schemes Ministry of Planning Technical Supplementary Grant SAP Steering Committee

Comments

200 characters

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories