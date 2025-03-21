Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

ISLAMABAD: The government is to approve a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs 430 million through Ministry of Defence (MoD) for development of schemes in Punjab under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).

Sources told Business Recorder that the President of Pakistan has accorded sanction to surrender funds amounting to Rs 430 million to Finance Division for grant of Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of an equivalent amount to the Ministry of Defence for execution of SAP schemes in Punjab.

The release of funds has been approved by the SAP Steering Committee in its meeting held on November 20, 2024 in terms of SAP guidelines of June 13, 2022. The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special initiatives has authorised release of these funds during the financial year 2024-25 in terms of PIP Section’s Office Memorandum.

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

The Ministry of Defence and the respective executing agencies are responsible for completing/fulfilling all codal, legal formalities, utilization, reconciliation and audit of allocated/ released funds to ensure transparency, accountability and preclude the chances of financial indiscipline.

The surrender order is issued with the approval of the Cabinet Secretary/ Principal Accounting Officer (PAO) and Deputy Prime Minister/ Minister for Foreign Affairs/ Chairman Steering Committee on SAP.

On February 26, 2025, Finance Ministry had advised Ministry of Defence to move a summary to the ECC for grant of TSG amounting to Rs 430 million for execution of SAP schemes against equal surrender by the Cabinet Division.

