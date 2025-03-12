Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with its development partners, including the United Nations, to achieve the SDGs and build a resilient, sustainable future for the country. He was talking to a delegation led by United Nations Resident Coordinator Mohammed Yahya in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Representative of the UNICEF to Pakistan Abdullah Fadil, Head of UN Resident Coordinator Office Afke Bootsman, and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative Dr. Luay Shabaneh and senior officers from Finance Division were also present in the meeting.

The meeting provided a platform for discussions on key issues including debt management, debt restructuring, climate financing, sustainable development goals (SDGs), and Pakistan’s transition to green energy.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized that Pakistan faces two major existential challenges: climate change and population growth. He stated that no amount of economic stability and growth could be sustained without addressing these two critical issues.

The Finance Minister highlighted the importance of the technical support from development partners in designing and implementing bankable and investable projects that would be properly monitored and reported according to international standards.

Aurangzeb also outlined Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to its partnership with the World Bank, particularly focusing on the two key areas of population management and learning poverty, which are part of the 10-year Country Partnership Framework signed between Pakistan and the World Bank.

Muhammad Aurangzeb reiterated Pakistan’s determination to address these issues effectively with the necessary technical and financial support.

He also gave an update on the country’s economic outlook, pointing to stability and improvements in several key economic indicators. The Minister reaffirmed the government’s focus on an export and productivity-led growth model, carefully managed to avoid the boom-and-bust cycles of the past. He stressed that the private sector must play a central role in driving inclusive, durable, and sustainable growth in the long term.

The meeting also explored avenues for enhanced climate financing and the scaling up of green energy initiatives to help Pakistan transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Additionally, discussions were held on how to equip Pakistan’s youth with the necessary entrepreneurial skills to contribute to the economy’s long-term growth.