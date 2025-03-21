Jaffar Express train attack: India’s role in destabilising Balochistan quite clear: FO

ISLAMABAD: India has yet to condemn the Jaffar Express train attack, reflecting New Delhi’s role in destabilising Balochistan. “India’s involvement is fanning terrorism in Pakistan, and its involvement in destabilising Balochistan is very clear to us.”

Pakistan has reiterated that India’s involvement in terrorism within Pakistan is well-proven and crystal clear. Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, stated this while addressing a weekly media briefing on Thursday.

Pakistan has always advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. However, peace and stability in South Asia has remained hostage to India’s rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions, he emphasised.

Ambassador Khan said the anti-Pakistan narrative, emanating from India, vitiates the bilateral environment and impedes the prospects for peace and cooperation. “It must stop.”

To a query, he refuted reports about visa ban on Pakistanis, stating that there is no truth to such claims. Both the FO and the US State Department have dismissed such reports as speculative. Engagement between Pakistan and the US on various issues remains ongoing, and the recent meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and US chargé d’affaires was part of routine diplomatic interactions.

Responding to another question, the FO spokesperson stated that he has no information of any Pakistanis travelling to Israel and is unaware of their identities. It suggested that they could be dual nationals. Authorities are in the process of gathering information and investigation the matter.

The authorities have conveyed to the Foreign Office that there is no change in the deadline for the deportation of Afghan refugees. The policy to relocate all Afghans by 31st March, remains firm, he pointed out.

The FO also reaffirmed that Pakistan’s missile and defence capabilities are designed solely for national security and stability. The country’s nuclear programme is robust and foolproof. “Our missile and defence capabilities are for Pakistan’s defence and to ensure deterrence in the region, which is vital for our security. Our defence programme is robust and remains under strong controls,” Ambassador Shafqat remarked.

Rejecting allegations of FO officers’ involvement in human smuggling, the spokesperson termed the social media reports as baseless and speculative.

The Torkham border was reopened on Thursday, and pedestrian travel will be allowed from Friday.

The summoning of the Afghan CdA was part of routine diplomatic practices and not unusual. Pakistan has consistently conveyed its concerns through all diplomatic channels. The foremost concerns remain the presence of TTP, BLA, and ISKP hideouts, and Pakistan remains committed to dismantling terrorist sanctuaries. He said Torkham crossing point will remain open until April 15, and authorities are working toward a permanent solution to the longstanding issue.

To a query, the spokesperson highlighted that Pakistan’s primary concern was the halting of border post construction, which has been addressed.

Regarding Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, he said Pakistan has shared a dossier with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) detailing Indian involvement and will continue to present evidence internationally in the coming days.

