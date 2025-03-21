AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
World Print 2025-03-21

American citizen freed by Taliban

Reuters Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 07:50am

DOHA/KABUL: The Taliban on Thursday freed an American citizen detained in Afghanistan for over two years following direct talks between US hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Taliban officials in Kabul, a source briefed on the release told Reuters.

George Glezmann, who was detained in 2022 while visiting Kabul as a tourist, left Afghanistan aboard a Qatari aircraft on Thursday evening bound for Qatar, the source said. Glezmann and Boehler are expected to later travel onward to the United States.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement on Thursday confirming Glezmann’s release.

Thursday’s meeting in Kabul marked the highest-level direct talks between the United States and the Taliban since President Donald Trump came to power in January.

Boehler met with the Taliban administration’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry.

“During this meeting, discussions were held on Afghanistan-US bilateral relations, the release of prisoners, and the provision of consular services to Afghans in the United States,” the statement said.

It added that the meeting was also attended by former US special representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

Qatar, a Gulf Arab state which represents US diplomatic interests in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, coordinated with Boehler to negotiate Glezmann’s release with the Taliban authorities, the source said.

“Following weeks of negotiations, a breakthrough was made by the Qataris during recent meetings with the Taliban,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

TALIBAN ‘GOODWILL GESTURE’

The Taliban authorities released Glezmann as a “goodwill gesture” and not as part of a deal to free any Afghan detainees held by the US in exchange, the source said.

The US in January freed an Afghan convicted by an American court on charges of drug smuggling and terrorism in exchange for two US citizens held in Afghanistan.

Qatari officials were also involved in negotiations for that deal, which began during the administration of former US president Joe Biden and led to the release of two Americans, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty.

A third American citizen, Mahmood Habibi, is thought to remain in custody in Afghanistan.

