Growing threat of terrorism continues to remain one of the most pressing challenges: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that growing threat of terrorism and extremism remains one of Pakistan’s most pressing challenges.

“It is an alarming fact that Pakistan’s neighbouring country, Afghanistan, has increasingly become a safe haven for terrorist groups targeting Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s soil has been used as a base for launching terrorist activities directed at Pakistan, and the lack of effective control over these elements is exacerbating the situation.

This growing threat of terrorism could spiral out of control, extending its reach to neighbouring countries and even to the larger international community, if not contained,“ the speaker expressed these views in his address to a delegation of students from Harvard University, USA, at the Parliament House, Islamabad on Thursday.

He urged the global community to recognise that terrorism is not merely a challenge for Pakistan but an international threat that requires a united, concerted effort to confront and eliminate.

He added, “Pakistan has long been at the forefront of the battle against terrorism.”

He reiterated that the Pakistani government has consistently provided evidence to the Afghan interim government regarding the presence of terrorist organisations operating from Afghan territory. He highlighted that this issue has been repeatedly raised in the United Nations and communicated to high-ranking officials in the United States.

The speaker expressed deep concern over the sophisticated weaponry left behind by the US in Afghanistan, valued at an estimated $7 billion, which is now being used against Pakistan.

While praising the valour and commitment of Pakistan’s security forces and the immense sacrifices they have made in combating terrorism, he said that Pakistan has rendered over 90,000 sacrifices in the war against terrorism. “Terrorism, he emphasised, represents a threat to civilisation itself and must be eradicated for the sake of all nations.”

Speaker Sadiq has said that the critical issue of climate change remains another existential challenge for Pakistan. Despite contributing only 0.06 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan ranks among the most vulnerable countries to the devastating impacts of climate change. He highlighted the tragic consequences of climate-related disasters in 2022, when Pakistan’s most vulnerable regions suffered significant losses, both in terms of human lives and economic damage.

He called on the developed nations, which are responsible for the majority of global emissions, to significantly reduce their carbon footprints and support the developing countries suffering from climate change. While Pakistan bears the brunt of these environmental disasters, it has contributed minimally to global emissions, he said.

The speaker emphasised that this imbalance requires urgent international action. He reiterated that climate change is a global issue, and the international community must work together to mitigate its effects, providing assistance to countries such as Pakistan, which are struggling to cope with the consequences.

Speaker Sadiq also shared the National Assembly’s significant progress in recent years, especially in terms of modernisation and digitalisation. He highlighted the various reforms aimed at improving legislative processes and increasing transparency. One of the key initiatives, he discussed was the establishment of the Law Drafting Council, which has played an instrumental role in enhancing the quality of legislative work.

He also emphasised the National Assembly’s focus on youth empowerment. Over 5,000 young interns have been trained in the legislative process through hands-on experience, he stated. In addition, the National Assembly has hosted Mock Parliaments, where young participants have taken on roles as ministers and opposition members, actively engaging in discussions on public policy.

This initiative aims to build a future generation of informed leaders capable of navigating complex political landscapes, he added. The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services, under NA speaker’s leadership, has also been transformed into a premier training centre for legislators. This initiative aims to enhance parliamentary expertise and strengthen democratic governance in Pakistan. Furthermore, the Parliament House, which has earned the distinction of being the world’s first Green Parliament, exemplifies the National Assembly’s commitment to environmental sustainability and good governance.

Speaker Sadiq has said that social media is not reflecting true image of Pakistan at the international level. He invited Harvard students to explore Pakistan’s rich natural resources and breathtaking landscapes as it will change their perception.

He pointed out the country’s northern regions, which have garnered global attention for their stunning beauty, as well as Pakistan’s role as a major producer of fruits, including mangoes and oranges. He extended a warm invitation to the students to visit Pakistan, emphasising that it is a peaceful and hospitable country often misrepresented in global media.

He expressed hope that through direct engagement, the students would gain a true understanding of Pakistan, its challenges, and its strengths.

