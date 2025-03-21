Wheat procurement policy to be unveiled prior to start of harvesting: minister

LAHORE Opposition member Waqas Mann on Thursday raised concerns over the Punjab government’s delay in announcing its wheat procurement policy as the wheat harvesting season approaches. He highlighted the growing concerns of farmers who are awaiting clarity on the procurement process.

In response, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman assured the assembly that the government’s policy would be unveiled before the commencement of wheat harvesting next month, aiming to address the concerns of the farming community.

The Punjab Assembly session commenced with a delay of 2 hours and 24 minutes, presided over by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

During the session, opposition members raised loud slogans in favour of the founder of PTI and demanded his release. The opposition members carried banners, which the Speaker prohibited from being waved in the assembly hall.

During the session, a proposal was presented for the establishment of Rescue 1122 services and ensuring staff availability in Khushab Tehsil, Nowshera. Government member Hassan Malik stated that residents of the hilly areas of Nowshera district are living under harsh conditions and are in dire need of emergency services. He mentioned that Rescue 1122 services were initiated in Khushab in 2017, where two ambulances are currently operational. Ziaullah Shah assured that a faulty ambulance in Nowshera district would be repaired within three days.

Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar presented a white paper to Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on the government’s one-year performance in the Punjab Assembly.

He stated that PTI has issued a white paper on the government’s performance to inform the public about the developments in the province. He added that while the government has presented its one-year

performance report, the opposition has laid balanced facts before the public.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan remarked that it is good that the opposition has raised objections before the government. He expressed a desire for discussions to move beyond insults and to be recorded. He further urged the opposition to engage in constructive criticism.

In a session of the Punjab Assembly, government and opposition members raised questions and presented suggestions on critical issues such as the country’s current situation, terrorism, inflation, the justice system, and police reforms.

Government member Raja Shaukat Bhatti criticized the opposition, stating that their claims of oppression are merely the consequences of their own actions. He highlighted that their leadership was also jailed, and a daughter was arrested in front of her father. He questioned the opposition’s claims of reducing petrol prices to 3.5 rupees, as well as lowering electricity and medicine costs during their tenure. Bhatti emphasized the need to rid Punjab of illegal weapons, asserting that no arms other than government-issued ones should be permitted in the province.

Opposition member Sheikh Amir questioned the government’s performance on countering terrorism, asking why it has failed to control terrorism in 23 years. He noted that while terrorism incidents decreased in 2018, they have surged again recently. He also stressed the need for dialogue with Balochistan’s leaders.

Government member Amjad Ali Javed expressed concern over police behaviour, stating that police officers should face harsher penalties than ordinary citizens. He cited an incident in his constituency where a four-year-old girl was raped, but the accused was acquitted with police support. He urged the immediate activation of the Public Safety Commission.

Opposition member Nadeem Qureshi criticized the government’s policies on inflation, accusing it of purchasing units for 10 rupees and selling them to the public for 65 rupees. He pointed out

that petrol, which costs $65 per barrel, is being sold to the people of Punjab for 270 rupees.

Government member Ahsan Raza claimed that the elimination of terrorism and the restoration of peace in Karachi were achievements of the Nawaz Sharif government. He criticized Fazlur Rehman’s statements, recalling that Rehman once called Nawaz Sharif “diesel” but now refers to him as “father.”

Opposition member Sheikh Imtiaz highlighted that poverty has increased by 15 million, while corruption and terrorism have also risen. He noted that in three years, the price of rice has increased by 95%, flour by 92%, chicken by 70%, and cooking oil by 158%.

Government member Azma Kardar dismissed the PTI’s NRO uproar as mere noise, stating that the economy and stock exchange indicators are positive. She also emphasized the need to rid Punjab of weapons.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman addressed the assembly on Thursday, emphasizing the improved performance of law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and order during 2024-25. He reported that the police have arrested over 8,534 wanted criminals and recovered a significant cache of weapons, including 300 Kalashnikovs, 1,300 rifles, 66,000 pistols, and 124 repeaters.

The minister noted that no major terrorist incidents resulting in heavy casualties occurred this year, and the crime rate has decreased by 23% in 2025, reflecting a better law and order situation.

During his speech, Minister Rehman strongly criticized the policies and performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while praising the current government’s initiatives. He stated that PTI workers are demanding an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), while their leader, prisoner number 804, claims he will “shut down the AC and go to jail.” Rehman accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of ignoring cases of corruption and negligence that emerged during his tenure.

He also mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz never discussed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in cabinet meetings.

Rehman asserted that the government has not taken political revenge against PTI. He referenced the false heroin case against Rana Sanaullah and noted that Maryam Nawaz was also arrested in fabricated cases. He emphasized that the government has never ordered the demolition of homes but has encouraged people to seek justice through the courts.

The minister highlighted positive economic impacts, noting that inflation, which was at 29%, has now dropped to single digits. He stated that the government is striving to bring the interest rate to a single-digit figure. Rehman claimed that during PTI’s tenure in 2018, inflation was at 4%, and load-shedding was at zero percent, but Pakistan ranked 144th in corruption during that period.

Rehman also underscored the Pakistan Army’s relentless efforts in the war against terrorism, reporting that 428 terrorists were arrested, 34 were killed, and 349 terrorism cases were registered. He credited former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, along with General Raheel and General Bajwa, for launching operations that temporarily curbed terrorism, though he warned that it is resurfacing.

The minister announced that the government is expanding the Safe City Project, with cameras installed in Kasur, Rawalpindi, and Nankana Sahib, and plans to cover 20 districts by next year. He added that the project will be extended to all cities in the coming years. Rehman also mentioned an increase in the police budget, with modern weapons, bullet-proof vehicles, and jackets being provided. He highlighted the establishment of virtual police stations to facilitate women and citizens in reporting crimes and seeking assistance.

Rehman concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to public safety, economic stability, and justice, while continuing to combat terrorism and improve law enforcement capabilities.

Earlier, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the boycott of the National Security Committee (NSC) by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is against democratic values. He expressed concern over Imran Khan’s refusal to attend the NSC meeting as the Prime Minister.

The Speaker said that Imran Khan has been associated with chaos, unrest, and incidents like arson, which are detrimental to the country’s stability. He emphasized that the people of Pakistan have made significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, and the armed forces are brave while the public remains steadfast

Ahmad Khan said that weakening the status of the parliamentary committee is against the national interest. He expressed concern over the daily attacks on security forces, describing the situation as alarming. He emphasized that Pakistan is facing both internal and external challenges, and in such times, unity is an urgent necessity.

The Speaker urged provincial governments to take the responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens seriously. He added that if provincial governments prevent security forces from conducting operations, they must also bear the responsibility for the resulting situation.

He further highlighted that large-scale reforms in Pakistan’s governance are inevitable to effectively address the challenges facing the country.

