Editorials Print 2025-03-21

National security at crossroads

Published March 21, 2025 Updated March 21, 2025 06:42am

EDITORIAL: A week on from the audacious Jaffar Express hijacking that left the populace reeling from shock and heightening fears of terrorism taking new, unpredictable forms, the much-anticipated meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) saw all the right noises being made by relevant stakeholders – calls for a national consensus, pledges of “unified political commitment”, reviving the National Action Plan (NAP), implementing Vision Azm-e-Istehkam and assuring that the full might of the state would be brought to bear against this menace.

But we have heard this rhetoric before. The real test, as always, lies in translating words into concrete action before the terror threat spirals even further.

The complexity of the challenge we face stems from the distinct nature of terrorism in the two provinces most impacted by this menace, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – one rooted in separatist insurgency and political grievances, the other fuelled by religious extremism and cross-border militancy.

Acknowledging these differences is essential, as tackling both threats requires nuanced, region-specific strategies, and not necessarily an entirely uniform approach. In this context, implementing the non-military components of the NAP and Azm-e-Istekham remains crucial as sustainable counterterrorism efforts must go beyond kinetic operations.

Over the years, successive governments have failed to take the required steps aimed at addressing governance deficits, economic marginalisation, political grievances, lack of access to justice and the ideological roots of extremism.

Coupled with the weak capacity of civilian counterterror departments and intelligence networks has meant an over-reliance on military-led operations – tactical successes that do little to resolve the structural causes of terrorism and militancy.

There was some recognition of this reality at the meeting, with the army chief questioning how long security forces must compensate for governance failures.

Moreover, his calling on the clergy to expose distorted interpretations of faith is also significant as dismantling the ideological foundations of the TTP and its ilk remains vital to undermining its influence. A sustained national counter-narrative must be forged to weaken extremist justifications of violence and ensure that our social spaces become less receptive to radical ideology.

Additionally, the PCNS’ resolve to curb terrorists’ misuse of social media platforms for propaganda and coordination of attacks, while important, must be augmented by the acknowledgement that hateful ideologies and their propagation predate the advent of social media.

While online platforms have had a role in magnifying dangerous speech and at times facilitating terror activities, the mentality that fuels such speech and actions has long been present in our midst.

There is a need to accept that we are currently reaping the fruits of the authorities’ decades-long inaction against hateful narratives, sectarianism and extremism-driven violence, not to mention the propping up of elements that fuel this kind of unrest whenever it suits the purpose of powerful vested interests.

Apportioning major blame on social media, therefore, ignores these long-standing root causes. Addressing these requires a multi-pronged approach that goes beyond digital regulation to include education reforms, community engagement and proactive comprehensive counter-extremism measures.

Disappointingly, the political class squandered the opportunity to portray the “unified political commitment” promised in the PCNS communiqué as the major opposition alliance boycotted proceedings over the government’s refusal to let PTI members consult Imran Khan before the session.

At a time when national security demands collective resolve, both sides remain mired in political battles. Their inability to set aside differences, even in the face of an existential threat, underscores a dangerous disconnect from the urgency of the moment. Without unity within our ranks – a basic prerequisite of our struggle against terror – the state’s response will remain weak and fragmented.

Terror outfits cannot be allowed to exploit our divisions and the political class must realise that its infighting only strengthens the enemy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

