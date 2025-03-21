Comprehensive strategy essential to counter extremism: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Dr Saif, highlighted the growing threat of violent extremism, emphasizing that it is not merely an ideological issue but rather a consequence of various social, historical, economic, and psychological factors.

He stressed that countering extremism requires more than just security measures; instead, a long-term and comprehensive strategy is needed, developed with the coordination of all relevant institutions and stakeholders. He expressed these views while addressing a consultative workshop organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE) in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The workshop aimed to promote effective, integrated, and sustainable policymaking for preventing violent extremism. It brought together policymakers, academics, civil society representatives, subject matter experts, and other stakeholders to assess the issue from multiple perspectives and devise a collective strategy.

In his speech, Barrister Dr Saif underscored the importance of understanding violent extremism through a sociological and anthropological lens. He explained that extremism does not simply emerge based on ideological beliefs but is rather a product of social complexities, historical contexts, and differing value systems.

Providing a historical perspective, he stated that extremism has existed in different forms across various eras and regions, evolving with changing times and circumstances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025