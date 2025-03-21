Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 236,800 tonnes of cargo comprising 164,340 tonnes of import cargo and 72,460 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 164,340 comprised of 93,979 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 26,111 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 44,250 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 72,460 comprised of 31,946 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 342 tonnes of Cement, 26,800 tonnes of Clinkers, 5,411 tonnes of Rice & 7,761 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 08 ships namely, Oocl Dalian, MT Mardan, Varada, Pluto, Hyundai Shanghai, Haixiang 19 & Strategic Vision berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely X-Press Phonix, Happy Trader, Mm Madrid, Pluto & Kmtc Jebel Ali sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ’ Wiking’ left the port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, Lovestakken, Hanyu Camellia, Nord Utopia and Oriole are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 123,020 tonnes, comprising 80,192 tonnes imports cargo and 42,828 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,522 Containers (817 TEUs Imports &1,705 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Maritime Tuntiga and kingston & another ship ‘MSC Judith’ carrying Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Thursday 20th March, 2025.

