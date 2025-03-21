AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Markets Print 2025-03-21

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (March 20, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 19-03-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,000        285        17,285        17,285          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,219        305        18,524        18,524          NIL
===========================================================================

