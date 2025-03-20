AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses end mixed on geopolitics, Fed outlook

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 07:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday as regional tensions escalated, but there were some signs of optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve could still deliver two rate cuts this year.

The Fed kept interest rates steady on Wednesday, as was anticipated, and reiterated its forecast for two quarter-percentage-point rate cuts before the end of the year.

The Fed’s decision affects monetary policy in the Gulf where most currencies, including the Saudi riyal, are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco advancing 2.6% and ACWA Power Company increasing 1%.

Aramco has launched a pilot direct air capture unit able to remove 12 tons of carbon dioxide per year from the atmosphere, it said on Thursday.

Dubai’s main share index finished 0.3% higher, with toll operator Salik Company rising 1.9%. Utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority was up 1.2%.

Most Gulf markets gain; Saudi falls on regional tensions

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.7%, weighed by a 7% slide in the country’s biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, on trading ex-dividend.

Low oil prices also contributed negatively to the general market performance. This factor may continue to exert pressure as petroleum prices remain at lower levels without signs of a potential rebound, said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

Oil prices were little changed as a higher-than-expected fuel inventories drawdown in the U.S. and renewed tensions in the Middle East countered strength in the dollar.

The Qatari index lost 0.4%, with Qatar Gas Transport falling 2.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 1.1%, led by a 6.5% rise in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.4% to 11,760
 Abu Dhabi        fell 0.7% to 9,368
 Dubai            rose 0.3% to 5,131
 QATAR            down 0.4% to 10,344
 EGYPT            added 1.1% to 31,678
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.2% to 1,962
 OMAN             added 0.6% at 4,411
 KUWAIT           gained 0.6% to 8,496
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf bourses end mixed on geopolitics, Fed outlook

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $49mn, now stand at $11.15bn

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

National Savings Schemes: CDNS increases profit rates on majority of its instruments

FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance

Gold gains further Rs1,800/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Read more stories