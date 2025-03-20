AIRLINK 182.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.41%)
BOP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.29%)
CNERGY 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (9.07%)
FCCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
HUBC 144.25 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.89%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
MLCF 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
OGDC 226.70 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.54%)
PACE 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.91%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.1%)
PPL 192.50 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.5%)
PRL 38.91 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (7.01%)
PTC 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
SEARL 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.64%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.49%)
TRG 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

BR Web Desk Published 20 Mar, 2025 02:08pm

Pakistan headline inflation is expected to remain between 0.5-1% in March 2025, the lowest monthly year-on-year (YoY) reading in over three decades, said brokerage house Topline Securities in a report on Wednesday.

Inflation in Pakistan has been a significant and persistent economic challenge, particularly in recent years. In May 2023, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate hit a record high of 38%. However, it has been on a downward trajectory since then.

In February, the CPI-based inflation clocked in at 1.5% on a YoY basis, as compared to 2.4% in the previous month, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). This was the lowest in 113 months.

“During Mar 2025, amidst Ramadan, food inflation is expected to increase by 2.5% MoM primarily due to a 43% increase in prices of tomatoes, expectations of a 25% increase in fresh fruits, and a 10% increase in fresh vegetables.

“Prices of chicken and eggs have also increased by 15% MoM each. While prices of onion, tea and pulses are down by 7-21%.” It said.

The brokerage house expected the housing, water, electricity and gas segment to witness approximately 0.35% MoM decline.

“Within this segment, electricity prices are expected to come down by 2.3% due to relatively higher fuel cost adjustment of Rs2/kwh compared to Rs1/kwh last month.

“Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) of +Rs0.1957/Kwh expired last month, while for Mar-May 2025 QTA is not approved yet, which as per NEPRA is -Rs2/unit. If this is notified timely, this will further reduce electricity index by 6.27%, reducing headline inflation by further 15bps,” it added.

For FY25, Topline revised its inflation forecast from 6-7% to 5-6% owing to falling oil prices, and stability in non-perishable food prices i.e. wheat.

Feb CPI inflation clocks in at 1.5pc YoY

“With inflation expectations of less than 1% for Mar 2025, real rates will be 1100-1150bps, significantly higher than Pakistan’s historic average of 200-300bps. However, based on the FY26 inflation estimate of 8-9%, the real rates are 300-400bps positive.”

Topline believed that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has further room to cut the policy rate by 100bps based on average FY26 inflation estimates. “However, given the IMF review, budget FY26 and rising imports, SBP may pause rate cut cycle till 1H2025,” it said.

SBP topline securities policy rate CPI inflation Pakistan inflation SBP MPC inflation rate CPI down

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

Kyiv says Russia launched 171 drones over Ukraine

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Oil prices rise on demand outlook strength, weaker US dollar

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Read more stories