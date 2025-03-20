AIRLINK 182.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.41%)
BOP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.29%)
CNERGY 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (9.07%)
FCCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
FLYNG 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
HUBC 144.25 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (1.89%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
MLCF 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
OGDC 226.70 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.54%)
PACE 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.91%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.1%)
PPL 192.50 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.5%)
PRL 38.91 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (7.01%)
PTC 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
SEARL 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.64%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.49%)
TRG 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slips ahead of interest rate decision

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 01:15pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened early on Thursday, ahead of a much anticipated interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). At 0715 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1750 against the dollar, about 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar last traded up about 0.2% against a basket of currencies as markets digested the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady and lower the nation’s growth forecast on Wednesday.

The risk-sensitive rand has been rocked by national budget deadlock, tensions with the US and uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s tariffs, but investor focus will be pinned on the SARB’s rate decision later on Thursday for clues into the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hold rates steady, citing abundant risks.

South African rand takes a pause; gold scales new peak

However, some analysts believe that a rate cut could support the rand and boost sentiment, after inflation came in lower than expected on Wednesday.

“After the difficulties in presenting the budget, a cut in the key interest rate would be a positive signal to the economy that the structural reforms undertaken so far are taking effect,” Commerzbank analyst Volkmar Baur said in a research note.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was last trading around 0.2% lower.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point at 9.075%.

rand South African Reserve Bank

Comments

200 characters

South African rand slips ahead of interest rate decision

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

Kyiv says Russia launched 171 drones over Ukraine

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Oil prices rise on demand outlook strength, weaker US dollar

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Read more stories