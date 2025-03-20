PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

As part of his four-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a high-level discussion with Saudi Investment Minister HE Khalid Al-Falih and Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, Head of the Joint Task Force for Economic Engagement.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation, attracting Saudi investments, and expediting joint initiatives in key sectors, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday.

During the meeting, the PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating Saudi investors, highlighting the country’s strategic position and investment-friendly policies.

“He emphasized Pakistan’s vast potential in energy, infrastructure, agriculture and technology, inviting Saudi businesses to explore opportunities under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).”

Saudi Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Head of Task Force Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri expressed Saudi Arabia’s strong interest in deepening economic ties with Pakistan.

They discussed enhancing institutional collaboration to accelerate investment projects and ensure their smooth implementation.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the Pakistan-Saudi economic partnership through structured engagements and swift execution of joint projects. The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to fostering a long-term, mutually beneficial economic relationship.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz met the Prince and Prime Minister of the KSA His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, the PM and the Saudi Crown Prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.

The “discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy and defence sectors. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations,” read a statement by the PMO.

The PM arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on a four-day official visit. He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, along with key ministers and senior officials.