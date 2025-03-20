AIRLINK 183.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.93%)
BOP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.87%)
FCCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FFL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.92%)
FLYNG 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.65%)
HUMNL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 60.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 227.00 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.67%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.72%)
POWER 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PPL 191.60 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.03%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.21%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.62 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.42%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
TRG 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.35%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 12,640 Increased By 38.4 (0.3%)
BR30 39,361 Increased By 68 (0.17%)
KSE100 118,957 Increased By 983 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,567 Increased By 71.8 (0.2%)
Mar 20, 2025
North Korea warns Japan against deploying long-range missiles in Kyushu, KCNA says

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 10:24am

SEOUL: North Korea warned Japan against deploying long-range missiles in the Kyushu region in March 2026, saying such attack capability will “bring about constant escalation of tension” in Northeast Asia, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

Tokyo was considering deploying long-range missiles on Kyushu as part of attempts to acquire “counterstrike capabilities” to hit enemy targets in the event of an emergency, Japan’s Kyodo News reported this month, citing government sources.

Pyongyang accused Japan of continuing a past history of aggression through moves such as a constant strengthening of the Japan-US military alliance and collusion with NATO forces, KCNA said, citing the policy section chief of the Institute for Japan Studies under North Korea’s Foreign Ministry.

North Korea condemns US strikes against Yemen, KCNA says

“All military means and various forms of movement directly targeting the DPRK… are an object to be wiped out,” the KCNA report said, using the abbreviation of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last month that trilateral military cooperation among the United States, Japan and South Korea was raising tensions in the region and vowed countermeasures, including the further development of nuclear forces.

NATO long range missiles North Korea’s Foreign Ministry Democratic People's Republic of Korea

