Plea against ban on Altaf’s speeches: LHC FB adjourns hearing

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned several petitions regarding ban on the speeches of MQM London leader Altaf Hussain till April 27 and allowed time to one of the petitioners to appoint a new counsel.

A three-member full bench headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petitions filed by Advocate Sardar Aftab Virk, Abdullah Malik and others.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel informed the bench that he was notified about the hearing just two days ago and needed time to appoint a new lawyer to pursue the case.

The bench accepted the request and allowed time for appointing a new lawyer.

The petitions were originally filed in 2015 in the wake of Altaf Hussain’s speeches against state institutions including army and rangers.

