Mar 20, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

LDA intensifies crackdown against profiteers

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2025 07:36am

LAHORE: In a crackdown against profiteers, the Lahore district administration on Wednesday registered three cases and imposed fines worth Rs 80,000 on shopkeepers.

According to the administration, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza intensified efforts against overpricing during the holy month of Ramadan with assistant commissioners and price control magistrates actively conducting operations across the city.

The enforcement drive has resulted in fines imposed on 12 violations, 10 warnings issued, and three cases registered against shopkeepers.

Under the DC’s directives, the price control magistrates were particularly vigilant in the Township area, where cases have been registered against shop owners, specifically targeting those overcharging for beef and chicken.

Assistant Commissioner Ravi Tariq Shabbir inspected the prices of fruit and vegetables and subsequently imposed fines worth Rs 25,000 on violators. Moreover, Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Muhammad Khawaja Umair inspected Model Bazaar Chung, Sher Shah Model Bazaar and chicken shops, where he arrested a butcher for selling meat at inflated prices and ensured it was subsequently sold at notified rates.

