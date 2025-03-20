AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
Pakistan

Plant for Pakistan initiative: Meeting reviews action plan

Recorder Report Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 07:39am

LAHORE: A review meeting was held at Agriculture House, Lahore, under the chairmanship of Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo to finalize the comprehensive action plan for the Plant for Pakistan initiative under the Agriculture Department, Punjab.

On this occasion, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stated that a comprehensive action plan for “plant for Pakistan” has been prepared under the Agriculture Department, Punjab. Implementation of the initiative is underway at all government farms of the department. All field formations of the Agriculture Department have been assigned specific targets under the Plant for Pakistan initiative. Through these field formations, farmers are being educated about Agro-forestation.

Additionally, the three agriculture universities located in Faisalabad, Multan, and Rawalpindi has also been assigned plantation targets. The Agriculture Department is utilizing all possible resources to promote agro-forestry. Farmers holding Kisan Cards are also being educated about the importance of tree plantation.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Captain Waqas Rasheed (retd), Director Generals Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed and other officials.

