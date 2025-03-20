Clean farmer financing: FFC signs MoUs with leading banks

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has partnered with four leading banks to provide clean financing of up to Rs. 500,000 for farmers registered with its Sona Centres, ensuring greater financial inclusion and agricultural growth.

The signing ceremony at Serena Hotel, Islamabad, was attended by Chairman of the Board of FFC, Lt. Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (retd), MD & CEO FFC, Jahangir Piracha along with Zafar Masud, President & CEO Bank of Punjab; Atif Aslam Bajwa, President Bank Alfalah, Zia Ijaz, President & CEO, Askari Bank Limited and Altaf Hssain Saqib, Head of Commercial Banking at Faysal Bank.

The initiative echoed the importance of collaborating with FFC to extend financial support to the backbone of Pakistan’s economy—the farmers. They reaffirmed their commitment to bridging the gap between financial institutions and the agricultural sector, making credit facilities more accessible and farmer-friendly.

Under this agreement, farmers will gain access to hassle-free credit, allowing them to invest in quality inputs and improve their agricultural outputs.

This collaboration marks a milestone in agricultural finance, reinforcing FFC’s commitment to farmer empowerment, financial inclusion, and sustainable agricultural development.

