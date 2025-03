ISLAMABAD : On the auspicious occasion of Nowruz, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has extended heartfelt greetings to all the citizens of Pakistan and the people around the world who celebrate this ancient festival, said a press release on Wednesday.

He said Nowruz, the Persian new year, symbolizes the arrival of spring, renewal, and the celebration of life, prosperity, and peace, the press release added.

