AIRLINK 183.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.67%)
BOP 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
FCCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
FFL 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
FLYNG 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUBC 142.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.34%)
HUMNL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 226.70 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.54%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
POWER 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PPL 191.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.84%)
PRL 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.35%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 102.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.48%)
SYM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
TRG 69.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
BR100 12,640 Increased By 38.4 (0.3%)
BR30 39,361 Increased By 68 (0.17%)
KSE100 118,932 Increased By 958 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,559 Increased By 63.4 (0.17%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-20

Corruption case: Confiscated properties handed over to PSO

Recorder Report Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 08:20am

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has handed over properties worth Rs.107.905 million to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) following the successful prosecution of a corruption case involving a former PSO banking manager.

According to the details, Director General NAB Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz officially transferred the physical possession of four properties to Brigadier Rizwan Ahmed (retd), General Manager of Security Services & Administration at PSO.

The properties were confiscated from Iqbal Ahmed Turabi, former Manager Banking at PSO, and his wife who were convicted of corruption and accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

Following an inquiry, NAB Karachi filed Reference No. 39/2001 against the accused and their benamidars (proxy owners) in the Accountability Court Sindh at Karachi.

The court convicted the accused, sentencing Turabi to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment while his spouse received a 5-year sentence. Additionally, a fine of Rs.95 million was imposed, along with the confiscation of properties. The convicted individuals subsequently appealed to the Sindh High Court and later to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, but both appeals were dismissed, upholding the original conviction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NAB National Accountability Bureau PSO corruption case NAB Karachi Confiscated properties

Comments

200 characters

Corruption case: Confiscated properties handed over to PSO

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

Read more stories