Pak-Brazil PFG inaugural briefing session held at Parliament House

Recorder Report Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 08:30am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Brazil highlighted to explore opportunities for joint ventures in various sectors such as agriculture, dairy farming, research, mutual exchange of students and expertise. Discussions on high-level visits and parliamentary exchanges were also a key focus of the meeting.

The inaugural briefing session of the Pakistan-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) was held here on Wednesday, at the Parliament House.

Chaired by Barrister Aqeel Malik, Minister of State for Law and Justice and Convener of the Pakistan-Brazil PFG, the session underscored the importance of bilateral and economic diplomacy in fostering cooperation between the two nations.

The convener emphasised the importance of bilateral and economic diplomacy, stressing the need for increased people-to-people contacts. He also suggested exploring opportunities for educational exchanges, cultural cooperation, and trade and investment.

Various members of the group highlighted key areas for cooperation. Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan noted that the PFG provides a platform for parliamentary exchanges, strengthening bilateral relations and coordination between Pakistan and Brazil. He suggested a meeting of the group with the Ambassador of Pakistan and trade attaché in Brazil to further discuss cooperation.

Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa emphasised the need to focus on trade and investment opportunities, ensuring mutual benefits for both nations.

Asia Naz Tanoli called for enhanced educational support, cultural exchanges, and collaboration on agriculture and training programmes.

Farah Naz Akbar stressed the importance of educational exchanges and suggested discussing scholarship cooperation with the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Rana Ansar highlighted the need for cooperation in science and technology, as well as cultural programme exchanges between the two countries.

The convener recommended organising the next meeting with the ambassador and trade attaché of Pakistan in Brazil virtually, followed by a meeting with the ambassador of Brazil in Pakistan.

