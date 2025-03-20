AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
World Print 2025-03-20

Iranians celebrate fire festival, hoping to remedy ‘all problems’

AFP Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

TEHRAN: Iranians on Tuesday lit bonfires in the streets and jumped over them, carrying on an ancient tradition ahead of the Persian New Year to purify themselves and ward off evil spirits.

The fire festival, called Chaharshanbe Suri, is celebrated every year on the night of the last Tuesday of the Iranian calendar year.

In Tehran, fires illuminated the streets at dusk and the sound of songs and music filled the air.

“We came here to have a little fun and boost our morale,” said Amir Saadati, a 31-year-old waiter.

“We’re all in a bad economic situation”, Saadati told AFP, expressing his hope that “all the problems will disappear” with the new year beginning on Friday.

Iran’s economy, already reeling from biting international sanctions, has suffered more blows with a sharp currency depreciation and soaring inflation.

During the Chaharshanbe Suri festival, participants jump over bonfires while chanting “I give you my yellow colour” — symbolising disease — and “I take your red colour” — symbolising life.

“It is a night of joy” with people dancing “at home and in the streets”, said 32-year-old vendor Erfan Hosseini.

The festival is part of Iran’s pre-Islamic heritage and is generally frowned upon by the Shiite Muslim clerical establishment.

But it is popular with young people, many of whom make their own fireworks for the event, a practice that sometimes results in injury or even death.

